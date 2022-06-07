Poco C40 Launched a Week Earlier in Vietnam

Xiaomi plan to launch its Poco C40 device on the 16th of June, which is a week away. On the other hand the company’s Vietnam’s branch announced the Poco C40 a week earlier than it launch date. The device is projected as the budget phone.

The device is powered by the Shanghai-based semiconductor company the JLQ Technology. The JR510 chipset is powering the C40 device. It is uncommon of the company to surpass the Qualcomm, MediaTek and UniSoc chip and opt for the Shanghai company.

The JR510 chipset is developed on the 11nm process. It has the eight-core structure with four-core working at 2.0GHz and the other four at 1.5GHz. The performance from these devices is expected to be of the same caliber as the Snapdragon 450 and Helio G35

The budget phone C40 come with a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. The device will offer a single RAM option i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. In the camera section the device is having a 13 MP main camera. The battery capacity is said to be 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

The device is coming in three color options i.e. black, yellow and green. In Vietnam the device was launched at VND 3,490,000 which is almost USD $151 (Pkr. 30,005). The device will be open for sales on the 17th of June.

