Poco C81 & C81x 4G Launch Confirmed — Expected Price and Release Date in Pakistan

Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming budget smartphones, the Poco C81 and Poco C81x 4G, scheduled for April 23 in India. The announcement comes after teaser campaigns in Asian markets, revealing key features and early specifications of the devices.

While the initial rollout is limited to India, Xiaomi’s typical launch pattern suggests that both models are likely to arrive in Pakistan shortly after their debut. Based on previous Poco C-series releases, the devices could enter the Pakistani market within 2 to 4 weeks, placing the expected local launch timeline in May or early June 2026.

One of the standout upgrades in the Poco C81 is its significantly larger 6,300mAh battery, compared to the 5,200mAh unit in its predecessor, the Poco C71. The increase points to extended battery life, potentially offering up to one and a half days of usage on a single charge. However, the device is expected to retain 15W charging, which may result in slower charging speeds due to the larger battery capacity.

In terms of camera performance, the Poco C81 is likely to feature a 13MP primary sensor, aligning with its entry-level positioning. The overall focus appears to remain on battery endurance and affordability rather than high-end imaging capabilities.

The Poco C81x 4G, on the other hand, is expected to be a more basic variant. Teasers indicate that it will come with a 5,200mAh battery, similar to older models, and a single rear camera setup. The design of the C81x appears largely similar to the standard variant, maintaining Xiaomi’s typical budget aesthetic.

Although official pricing has not been announced, market expectations based on previous launches suggest that the Poco C81 could be priced between PKR 28,000 and PKR 32,000 in Pakistan. The Poco C81x, being a slightly toned-down version, is likely to fall in the PKR 24,000 to PKR 27,000 range.

If launched within these price brackets, both devices will directly compete with popular budget smartphones from brands such as Infinix, Tecno, and realme, which dominate Pakistan’s entry-level segment.

With the official unveiling just days away, further details regarding performance, storage variants, and availability are expected to be revealed, providing a clearer picture of Xiaomi’s strategy in the competitive budget smartphone market.

Also read:

Poco X8 Pro Series Teaser Reveals LED Rings and Launch Date