POCO, the beloved smartphone product brand today launched its latest device: POCO F2 Pro. Tailored to tech enthusiasts, the device prioritizes performance over frills – without the traditional flagship price tag.

With the Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform under the hood, POCO F2 Pro offers sustained peak performance, extremely fast processing speeds, and a true full-screen viewing experience that’ll have techies waving goodbye to their current daily driver.

POCO F2 Pro: The Ultimate Flagship Killer

Powerfully cool with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 and LiquidCool Technology 2.0

POCO F2 Pro takes the mobile experience to the next level with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865: the most powerful 5G processor on the market. Paired with a Kryo™ 585 octa-core chip processor and Adreno™ 650 GPU, both offer 25% improved performance over their predecessor, delivering the ultimate performance with constantly connected users in mind. The powerful SoC is complimented with ultra-high-speed LPDDR51 RAM and the latest UFS 3.1 storage, which enable POCO F2 Pro to offer top-notch read-and-write capabilities for insanely smooth operations.

With LiquidCool Technology 2.0, POCO F2 Pro sports the largest vapor chamber available on the market, along with multiple stacks of graphite and graphene. This solution keeps the device cool, especially the SoC and the surface of the phone, and sustains peak performance even under heavy activity loads. Optimized for power users and TÜV Rheinland High Gaming Performance certified, POCO F2 Pro delivers an improved gaming experience with enhanced HDR display and realistic haptic feedback with a z-axis linear motor. It also offers an immersive audio experience with Hi-Res Audio certification.

Sophistication meets vibrancy with a sleek design and 6.67” AMOLED Full Screen Display

Checking all the boxes for a true-blue flagship killer, POCO F2 Pro touts a variety of favorite features, including an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor and Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 on the front and back for sturdy protection. The device is offered in radiant colors and styles to suit every personality, including grey, purple, blue, and white – sporting an anti-glare matte finish in the purple and grey variants.

With a contrast ratio of 5000000:1 and a brightness of 500 nits (typ) / 800 nits (HBM), the device brings display quality to the forefront. No matter the time of day, users can count on a comfortable viewing experience through POCO F2 Pro’s bright 6.67” AMOLED ultimate Full Screen Display, featuring a 360° triple ambient light sensor to deliver accurate ambient light detection and smooth brightness adjustment.

Taking display quality even further, the device boasts the latest TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification, HDR10+, DC dimming, and Sunlight Mode 2.0. Through its advanced customizable color scheme settings, users can incorporate their own unique flair to the device’s display for a personalized experience.

Photography reigns supreme with 64MP quad rear camera and 20MP pop-up camera

Touting an impressive 64MP rear quad camera set up, POCO F2 Pro’s Sony IMX686 sensor captures clear, detailed images, while its 13MP 123° ultra-wide-angle lens lets users take effortlessly gorgeous landscapes and large group photos. A 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor round out the rear camera for detailed close-ups with unparalleled bokeh, allowing for beautiful images every time.

With ultra-high definition video recording at 8K (24fps) and 4K (60fps), POCO F2 Pro turns any user into a cinematographer. The Pro mode for both photo and video offers more control over focus and exposure, so users can capture higher quality images without the use of a DSLR or other professional cameras.

On the front, POCO F2 Pro sports a massive 20MP pop-up camera with a multicolor notification light, helping minimize front screen bezels without compromising camera quality. The selfie camera also sports 120fps slow motion video recording capability to turn even basic videos into cinematic masterpieces.

Accelerated performance shines with high-capacity 4,700mAh (typ) battery and swift 9.6Gbps connectivity speeds

Enabling a reliable extended user experience, POCO F2 Pro packs a mighty punch with its massive 4,700mAh battery, surpassing the average user’s power needs even during heavy usage. The device also sports a swift 30W fast charge, which can fuel the device to 64% in just 30 minutes and 100% in 63 minutes2. In addition to superb charging speed, POCO F2 Pro also comes with a 33W in-box charger which provides a convenient power-up experience for users constantly on the go.

With the support of WiFi 6, POCO F2 Pro provides a hyper-fast connectivity experience with speeds of 9.6Gbps, nearly three times as fast as WiFi 5. Additionally, the device integrates a multi-link connection allowing for stable and peak network connections at all times across 2.4G Wi-Fi, 5G Wi-Fi, and mobile data.

POCO F2 Pro will hit shelves in all over Pakistan. Online it will be available on Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk on 18th June. These both phones will be launched online in a Flash Sale on 18th June 9PM on Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk, at an irresistible price of PKR 99,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. After Flash Sale price will be PKR 1,09,999.

Then next day on 19th June POCO F2 Pro will be available with a limited number of bundle offer of Mi True Wireless Earbuds for PKR 1,09,999, this bundle offer will only be available at Mi Exclusive Stores, PPP shops and nationwide offline market.

POCO F2 Pro Quick specs

POCO F2 Pro Display 6.67” AMOLED ultimate Full Screen Display 2400×1080 FHD+ Contrast ratio: 5,000,000:1 Brightness: 500 nits (typ) / 800 nits (HBM) 360° triple ambient light sensor TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification HDR10+ Advanced color scheme settings Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Color Neon Blue, Electric Purple, Cyber Grey, Phantom White – Anti-glare matte finish in grey and purple devices Dimensions 163.3mm x 75.4mm x 8.9mm, 218g Network Support Dual SIM standby3 Wi-Fi 6, 5G MultiLink Processor Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 865, 7nm process technology KryoTM 585 octa-core CPU AdrenoTM 650 GPU 5G supported Storage LPDDR5 + UFS 3.1 (8GB+256GB variant) LPDDR4X + UFS 3.1 (6GB+128GB variant) Cooling System LiquidCool Technology 2.0 – 3435mm2 Vapor Chamber + multi-layer graphite + graphene, up to 14°C CPU core temperature reduction Rear Camera 64MP + 13MP + 5MP + 2MP quad rear camera 64MP high-resolution main camera – Sony IMX686, 1/1.7“ sensor size, ƒ/1.89, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, AF, 6P lens 13MP 123°ultra wide-angle camera 5MP telemacro camera, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2, AF 2MP depth sensor Supports [email protected]/[email protected] video recording, Pro mode, 4K 30fps time-lapse, ShootSteady video, Video bokeh, Night mode 2.0, Vlog mode, Cinematic mode Front Camera 20MP pop-up front camera Supports 120fps front slow motion Multi-color notification light Drop protection Connection Multifunctional NFC, IR blaster Security In-screen fingerprint sensor Battery & Charging 4,700mAh (typ) battery 30W wired fast charge (63 mins to 100%2) In-box charger: 33W USB Type-C Audio 3.5mm headphone jack Hi-Res Audio certification Motor Z-axis linear vibration motor System MIUI for POCO based on Android 10 Storage Variants 8GB+256GB 6GB+128GB

1 LPDDR5 only available on the 8GB+256GB variant. The 6GB+128GB comes with LPDDR4X.

2 Lab results. Results may vary based on individual conditions.

3 Availability varies between markets. Supports dual 4G standby, single 5G standby. Dual 5G not supported.