Almost two years ago, we saw a true flagship killer, Poco F1. Now, the company has revealed its successor, Poco F2 Pro. The newly launched phone has come with a lot of improvements compared to the F1. One of the prominent improvements is the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. Let’s have a look at the other specs of the phone.

Poco F2 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 865 Chipset

The company put more focus on the LiquidCool 2.0 tech. It consists of three layers: graphite, graphene and, Super VC. That vapour chamber is larger than competing phones, which Poco says will enable more efficient cooling.

Furthermore, the F2 Pro will run Android 10 out of the box. It will come in two storage options. You can choose between 128GB and 256GB option.

The phone has come with quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP main camera along with a 5MP Telemacro camera, a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, you will see a motorized 20MP pop-up selfie shooter.

The phone will have a 6.67” Super AMOLED panel with HDR+ support The phone also has an in-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, the phone has a powerful 4,700mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Additionally, the phone will be available online. As far as its pricing is concerned, the 6/128GB version will cost $500. The 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage option will cost around $600.