Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the K40 series in China last week. Since its launch, the reports are circulating that one or more of its members would be released in global markets under the Poco brand. However, it is confirmed now. Poco F3 will be Rebranded Redmi K40 for Global Markets.

This phone has been certified by the US FCC confirming that the Poco F3 will be the Redmi K40 for global markets. Some reports also claim that there will also be a Poco F3 Pro, which would be either a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro or K40 Pro+.

Poco F3 will be Rebranded Redmi K40 for Global Markets

So, the Poco F3 will share the same specs as of Redmi K40. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset with 5G support. It has 6 and 12 GB of RAM, as well as 128/256GB of storage that isn’t expandable. At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP main shooter, an 8 MP ultrawide, and a 5 MP macro cam. While at the front, we see a 20 MP shooter. The phone has a 4,520 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.67-inch 1080×2400 120Hz Super AMOLED covered with Gorilla Glass 5. The phone runs Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top. The company has not announced the global launch date of the phone yet. But we are hoping that the phone will be available by the end of this month.

Check Also: Redmi K40 series launches today with Snapdragon 888