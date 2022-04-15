POCO F4 GT All Set for Launching on April 26

The company Xiaomi this year has a list of devices for launch. In the later part of this month we will be getting POCO F4 GT which is rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming. POCO has sent out invites for the launch of its flagship F-series. The POCO F4 GT is all set to be launched on the 26th April via an online event.

The launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The timings are 8PM Beijing time which will be 5PM Pakistan Standard time. The news that the F4 GT is the rebranded version of Redmi K50 Gaming was confirmed recently by the Geekbench listing.

As per the Geekbench listing the new Xiaomi POCO F-flagship device will be equipped with the latest Qualcomm flagship chipset i.e. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. The device will run on Android 12 with a big RAM of 12GB and Xiaomi’s MIUI 13. The MIUI on the Geekbench testing has scored 1,235 on the single-core test and 3,555 points on the multi-core test.

Regarding the price of the device, POCO plans to reveal it on the launch date i.e. the 26th April. The availability of the device in the different countries and regions will also be shared on 26th April.

So stay tuned with us for more news and reports regarding the POCO 26th launch event.

