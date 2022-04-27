Poco F4 GT Launches with SD8 Gen1 and 120W Charging

The new Poco F-series is launched with the Poco F4 GT as the flagship variant with the flagship chipset i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 120W charging tech.

The flagship chipset in its full power will need to cool off and the device comes with LiquidCool 3.0 technology, which is made up of two vapor chambers. On the F4 GT these cooling chambers are170% larger than its predecessor F3 GT.

The device will come with 6.67-inch AMOLED display and it will also have Adreno 730 GPU which is 50% more faster than its earlier version. The device is a 10-bit panel (1 billion colors) with 120 Hz refresh rate and high frequency PWM dimming. The display quality is checked by DisplayMate with an A+ score. The touch sensitivity of the device is 480Hz.

The F4 GT being a Gaming Device has shoulder buttons and will support 100+ popular games. The same shoulder buttons can be used as camera shortcuts too.

The device is coming with a 4,700 mAh battery 120W HyperCharge charging tech. The 120W charger will give a full 100% in just 17 minutes. A new feature that comes with the F4 GT is that it allows charging even if a game is played on it. The game play and the charging, simultaneously generates less heat and takes only 27minutes to charge up fully from 0%. Furthermore the device can be comfortably held horizontal while being charged as it comes with an angles USB-C cable.

The device is coming with 2 RAM variants i.e. 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The price will also vary accordingly the 8GB will cost €600(Pkr. 1,18,671/-) and the 12GB RAM at 100 euros more i.e. €700 (Pkr.138450/-)

The company has a promotional offer of an early bird as well in the first week of sales i.e. 8GB will be for €500 (Pkr. 98,893/-) and 12GB for €600 (Pkr.1,18,671/-).

In the camera department it is equipped with two Sony image sensors. The one on the back is IMX686 a 64MP 1/1.73″ sensor with an 8 MP ultra wide camera (120°, f/2.2) and a 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera is also Sony 20MP IMX596 in a punch hole on the display.

The device will also have a RGB backlighting used for notifications, battery charge indicator and a colorful flair when gaming.

The device will be available in Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow on 28th April in multiple regions through the leading online stores.

A new thing that Poco is introducing for its users is the “premium after-sales services”. The F4 GT users will be getting a free screen repair for the first six months after owing the device.

