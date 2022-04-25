Poco F4 GT Set for the Launch on April 26

The Chinese company Poco plans to launch the Poco F4 GT device globally next week. The Poco F4 GT is all set to be launched on the April 26th. Some of the rumored specs of the device have been confirmed by the company. According to a teaser about the device, it is the rebranded version of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition. The launching event will be virtual event. The virtual event can be streamed on the company official YouTube channel.

The device is said to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, thus making it the flagship device of Poco. The device will coming with LiquidCool Technology 3.0 which will separate the two major heat sources in the device i.e. SoC and charging ICS. It also includes a dual vapor chamber covering the SoC and charging ICs separately and has a copper block replacing the silicon grease which acts as a heat-conducting medium. It also features aerospace white graphene covering the antennas.

The device has 12GB RAM with 256 internal storage capacity. The device is coming with a 120W HyperCharge fast charging tech. According to the company the device will be able charge fully in just 20 minutes.

If the teaser is correct about the F4 GT being the rebranded version of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, then the device will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120 Hz OLED display with 480Hz touch response.

In the camera department, it is having a triple rear camera setup. The main sensor is 64MP with an 8MP ultra-wide-lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfie camera it will have a 20MP lens.

The price of the device is not officially announced. It is expected to be announced on the launching event. As the device is speculated to be rebranded version of Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, so the price can be guessed. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was launched with the starting price of CNY 3,299 which is approximately Pkr. 93,385.

