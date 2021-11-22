MediaTek is all ready to launch its first proper flagship chipset in years, the Dimensity 9000. The chipset is set to make its way to several Xiaomi devices, and it appears one of them will be the upcoming Poco F4 GT. The phone has also appeared in many leaks and renders. Let’s have a look at the alleged specs of the phone.

First of all, the Poco F4 GT will be powered by the Dimensity 9000. The device bears the codename “Matisse” and model number “L10”. The Poco F4 GT will be released in China as the Redmi K50 Gaming Pro. The phone is expected to launch in December.

Poco F4 GT to Launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000

It will feature a 120 Hz or 144 Hz AMOLED screen. It will have a fingerprint sensor made by Goodix or FPC. Moreover, the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. The back setup includes 64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP. The source claims there could be a version with the 108 MP ISOCELL HM2 as well.

On the other hand, there will be another phone with MediaTek Dimensity 7000. The name of the phone is Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition. Some reports are also claiming that it will be China exclusive. Anyhow, we will get more information about the phones in the coming days. So stay tuned.

