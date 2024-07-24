Poco F6 5G Deadpool & Wolverine Edition Leaked Ahead of Movie Release

Poco is all set to make a splash with a new limited-edition smartphone tied to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, premiering on July 26. The device in question seems to be the Poco F6 5G, revealed in a recent leak by Smartprix.

Exclusive Design

The Poco F6 5G special edition will boast a striking Crimson Red back panel, just like Deadpool’s iconic suit. The design includes Deadpool’s face over the LED flash array and unique Deadpool and Wolverine accents dispersed across the back. The limited edition brings a unique touch for fans and collectors.

Availability and Pricing

According to the latest reports, Poco F6 5G Deadpool & Wolverine Edition will be available from July 26, but only for a limited time. The regular Poco F6 5G price starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The phone also comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants, priced at ₹31,999 and ₹33,999, respectively. However, there have been no official words regarding the price of the Deadpool edition yet.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will probably come in special packaging with some collectible items. It may also boast a Deadpool-themed user interface. The smartphone will probably only be available in the 12GB+512GB version. The rest of the specs of the variant will remain unchanged. Now let’s dig into what the vanilla model offers.

Poco F6 5G Specs

The Poco F6 5G is a powerhouse. The smartphone features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with the Adreno 735 GPU, providing top-notch performance. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone provides ample space and speed for demanding applications. Furthermore, the device comes with an advanced cooling system designed to maintain peak performance under heavy usage. The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 2400 nits. Moreover, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ for vibrant and immersive visuals. The handset boasts a dual camera setup, featuring a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. For selfies, there’s a 20 MP front snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. A 5,000 mAh battery keeps its lights on with the support of a 120W wired fast charging. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Moreover, the company has promised to provide three years of major updates and four years of security patches. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.