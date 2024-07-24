Poco F6 5G Deadpool & Wolverine Edition Leaked Ahead of Movie Release
Poco is all set to make a splash with a new limited-edition smartphone tied to the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, premiering on July 26. The device in question seems to be the Poco F6 5G, revealed in a recent leak by Smartprix.
Exclusive Design
The Poco F6 5G special edition will boast a striking Crimson Red back panel, just like Deadpool’s iconic suit. The design includes Deadpool’s face over the LED flash array and unique Deadpool and Wolverine accents dispersed across the back. The limited edition brings a unique touch for fans and collectors.
Availability and Pricing
According to the latest reports, Poco F6 5G Deadpool & Wolverine Edition will be available from July 26, but only for a limited time. The regular Poco F6 5G price starts at ₹29,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. The phone also comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants, priced at ₹31,999 and ₹33,999, respectively. However, there have been no official words regarding the price of the Deadpool edition yet.
Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition will probably come in special packaging with some collectible items. It may also boast a Deadpool-themed user interface. The smartphone will probably only be available in the 12GB+512GB version. The rest of the specs of the variant will remain unchanged. Now let’s dig into what the vanilla model offers.
Poco F6 5G Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!