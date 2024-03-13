Last year, Poco made waves in the smartphone market with its F5 and F5 Pro, dubbed ‘flagship killers’. Among the two, the F5 stood out for its excellent price-to-feature ratio, winning over many consumers. This year, Poco seems poised to continue this trend with the upcoming launch of the F6 series. Some latest reports claim that Poco F6 will be a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo smartphone.

Poco F6 Could be A Rebranded Redmi Note 13 Turbo

The F6 series will include both a standard F6 model and a more premium F6 Pro variant. The standard F6 will have big shoes to fill following the success of the F5. Reports suggest it will feature the Qualcomm SM8635 processor, possibly marketed as the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or 8s Gen 2 upon its official unveiling on March 18.

On the other hand, the F6 Pro will most likely come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. If speculation is correct and the F6 Pro is indeed a rebranded Redmi K70, it will be intriguing to see how it compares in performance and value to its standard counterpart.

Internationally, the Poco F6 will be known by the model number 24069PC21G, while in India, it will be labelled as the 24069PC21I. Interestingly, the model number of the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Turbo in China is 24069RA21C, hinting at a possible rebranding of the Redmi device as the Poco F6.

Rumours suggest that the codename for the Poco F6 is “Peridot,” aligning with Redmi’s tradition of using gemstone names for its devices. This further supports the theory of the F6 being a rebranded Redmi device.

With Qualcomm set to announce the SM8635 soon, we can expect Chinese smartphone manufacturers to quickly unveil new devices featuring this chipset. Redmi is likely to be among the first, followed by Poco’s international release. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the official launch date.