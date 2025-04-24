Poco F7: Expected Specs, Launch Date & Price in Pakistan

The Poco F7 is set to enter the Pakistani smartphone market soon, and it’s already generating significant anticipation among smartphone lovers. Building on the popularity of the Poco F6, which impressed users with its strong performance and competitive pricing, the upcoming F7 promises to take things a notch higher. Industry insiders suggest that the Poco F7 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, recently launched in China. With a robust chipset, improved display, and a larger battery capacity, the Poco F7 could become a strong contender in Pakistan’s mid-range smartphone segment.

The Poco F7 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering an enhanced visual experience. Powering the device will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with the Adreno GPU, ensuring smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. Storage options could go up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory, reflecting the specifications of its Redmi counterpart. On the camera front, the Poco F7 may feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with optical image stabilization, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. A 20MP front camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

Battery capacity will also see an improvement, with a 5,000mAh unit supported by 90W fast charging, allowing for a quick top-up. The phone will likely ship with MIUI based on Android 14 and include additional features such as an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

According to recent leaks, the global launch of the Poco F7 is tipped for the end of May 2025. Following Xiaomi’s previous launch patterns, the device could be introduced to the Pakistani market by mid-June 2025, shortly after its international debut. The Poco F6 debuted in the Pakistani market with a starting price of Rs. 144,999. Given the Poco F7’s anticipated enhancements, such as the upgraded Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, improved camera system, and faster 90W charging, the upcoming model is expected to be priced slightly higher. Market analysts estimate that the Poco F7 will launch in Pakistan with a price tag ranging between Rs. 149,999 and Rs. 159,999, depending on the selected RAM and storage variant.

All things considered, the Poco F7 is shaping up to be a strong addition to Xiaomi’s lineup in Pakistan. Its powerful specs and likely competitive pricing could make it a top pick among users looking for performance without breaking the bank.

