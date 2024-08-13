Are you ready for the Poco F7 leaks? The first specifications for the upcoming Poco F7 leaked in China. A leakster on Weibo has shared details about the Redmi Turbo 4, which will be available exclusively in China and then rebranded for international markets as the Poco F7. This speculation is based on the precedent set by the Poco F6, which was a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 3.

According to the leak, the Poco F7 (and Redmi Turbo 4) will feature a “super large battery,” which will be at least 5,500 mAh. It will also sport a “1.5K” flat screen and a plastic frame. The model number for the Redmi Turbo 4 is reportedly 2412DRT0AC, while the Poco F7 will have the model number 2412DPC0AG for global markets.

Poco F7 Leaks: Super Battery, 1.5K Display, and More

The “2412” in the model numbers references December 2024, but it’s important to note that Xiaomi and its sub-brands do not always adhere to the exact months indicated by their model numbers when launching new devices. For example, the country announced the Poco F6 in May, so it is likely that the Poco F7 will also be available around the same time next year.

There is speculation that the Redmi Turbo 4 will come with either the Dimensity 8400 chipset or a “downgraded” version of the Dimensity 9300 chipset. However, this information is purely speculative and don’t take it too seriously. For context, the Poco F6 uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

The Poco F7’s “super large battery” will provide excellent battery life, making it ideal for heavy users who need a phone that can last throughout the day. The “1.5K” flat screen is likely to offer a high-quality display with sharp resolution, enhancing the viewing experience for videos, games, and other content. The use of a plastic frame suggests that the phone will be lightweight, which can be a desirable feature for those who prefer not to carry a heavy device.

Overall, the leaked details paint a promising picture of the Poco F7, indicating that it will continue the legacy of offering powerful specifications at a competitive price point. As always, these details are based on leaks and speculation, so it will be interesting to see the official announcement and complete specifications when the device is formally unveiled.

