POCO F7 Receives FCC Certification – Expected Launch Date & Price in Pakistan

The POCO F7 global variant has just received its FCC certification, strongly indicating that the official launch is right around the corner. While POCO has already unveiled the POCO F7 Ultra and POCO F7 Pro models in global markets earlier this year, the standard POCO F7 is expected to debut soon. With growing anticipation, Pakistani consumers are eager to know when the device will arrive locally—and at what price.

The POCO F7 is widely speculated to be a rebrand of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which launched recently in China. The FCC listing confirms the model number 25053PC47G, where the “G” denotes a global variant. Additionally, the Indian variant of the same model (25053PC47I) has already cleared BIS certification, indicating that a broader South Asian release—including Pakistan—could follow shortly.

According to the FCC documentation, the POCO F7 will offer 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity options. It is also confirmed to run HyperOS 2.0, which is expected to be based on the upcoming Android 15. Images in the listing show a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera, a design feature that aligns with current flagship trends.

If the device mirrors the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in terms of hardware, we can expect the POCO F7 to sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with an Adreno GPU.

Camera specifications are expected to include a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front-facing camera. The phone could also pack a massive 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

While POCO has yet to officially announce a launch date, industry sources suggest the POCO F7 could make its global debut by the end of May 2025. Considering POCO’s consistent release pattern in South Asia, a launch in Pakistan is expected shortly after, likely in early to mid-June.

As for pricing, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro launched in China for CNY 2,199 (approx. PKR 85,000). Taking into account import duties and PTA taxes, the POCO F7 could launch in Pakistan at a price range of PKR 140k to 150k, depending on storage variants.

With its powerful specs and competitive price, the POCO F7 is set to be a compelling choice for performance-focused users in the Pakistani market.

Also read:

Xiaomi Set to Redefine Mid-Range Phones with Turbo 4 Pro