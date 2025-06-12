Poco F7 Surfaces on Geekbench: Expected Launch Date and Price in Pakistan

The Poco F7 is set to join the global smartphone market soon, and Pakistani consumers are also looking forward to its arrival. Poco has not officially announced a launch date for Pakistan; however, the phone has already appeared on certification platforms globally, indicating that its debut is imminent. Based on past trends, the Pakistani launch may follow shortly after the global unveiling, likely by the end of June.

The Poco F7 is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. According to Geekbench, the chip includes a prime core running at 3.21 GHz, three performance cores at 3.01 GHz, two additional performance cores at 2.80 GHz, and two efficiency cores clocked at 2.02 GHz. It is coupled with the Adreno 825 GPU. These specifications seem promising on paper, but actual performance, thermal handling, and battery efficiency remain to be seen.

Moreover, the phone is also expected to come with 12GB of RAM and Android 15-based HyperOS. If true, it would be among the first devices to launch with Android 15 in this price segment.

Expected Features and Price in Pakistan

Leaks suggest that the Poco F7 may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. If that’s accurate, Pakistani users can expect a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display with up to 3,200 nits brightness, a 7,550mAh battery, 90W fast charging, an IP69 rating, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. These specifications are attractive; the actual user experience will depend on how well Poco optimizes the hardware-software integration. Large batteries and high-brightness displays often raise concerns about heating and throttling during gaming and video playback.

In terms of pricing, the Poco F6 launched globally as a mid-range performance device. Given rising import duties and PTA taxes, the Poco F7 is likely to be priced between PKR 115,000 to PKR 125,000 in Pakistan. At this price, Poco will face tough competition from established brands offering more refined software ecosystems and better after-sales service.

Should You Wait?

If you’re looking for high performance at a relatively moderate price, the Poco F7 could be worth waiting for. However, considering the rising price bracket, there are many alternatives like the vivo V50, Samsung A36, Oppo Reno 14, etc. That said, Poco will need to offer more than just raw specs to stand out, and the final decision should rest on real-world performance.

