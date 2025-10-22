It seems like Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, is all ready to launch another flagship device, Poco F8 Ultra. The phone has already appeared in many leaks. Now, the phone has appeared on the NBTC certification in Thailand. The certification of Poco F8 Ultra suggests that its official release may be closer than expected. The device carries the model number 25102PCBEG.

Usually, Poco introduces one F-series model each year. The Poco F7 Ultra, for example, launched in March alongside the F7 Pro. However, this early certification hints that Poco might be changing its launch schedule, possibly unveiling the F8 Ultra well before March 2026.

Poco F8 Ultra Certified: Here’s What to Expect from Poco’s Next Flagship

Certification listings like this often appear shortly before a phone’s official release. While they don’t always confirm an immediate launch, they rarely show up so early in the development process. This has sparked speculation that the Poco F8 Ultra could debut sooner than expected, possibly within the next few months.

Rumours suggest that the Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Pro. However, the situation has become a bit confusing. Redmi recently teased another device, the Redmi K90 Pro Max, which seems to be the top-tier model in the upcoming K90 lineup.

Given this, some industry watchers now believe the upcoming phone could actually be based on the K90 Pro Max instead of the regular K90 Pro.

Expected Specifications

If the F8 Ultra indeed shares its design and hardware with the Redmi K90 Pro Max, it could feature some powerful specifications. These might include:

6.9-inch OLED display with full DC dimming support.

with full DC dimming support. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for flagship-level performance.

processor for flagship-level performance. A main camera with a 1/1.31-inch sensor for improved image quality.

for improved image quality. A 50MP ultrawide lens .

. A periscope telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom.

Nothing has been confirmed by Poco yet, but the early certification and leaks suggest that the F8 Ultra might arrive much sooner than expected. If it truly mirrors the Redmi K90 Pro Max, it could be one of Poco’s most advanced and premium smartphones to date.

Now, if we talk about its expected price, the phone will cost around $900. Obviously, pricing will differ in different regions. But we will let you know when we get more information about it. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.