Poco F8 Ultra: New Leak Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The Poco F8 lineup may arrive much sooner than expected. While Poco hasn’t made an official announcement yet, the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro are showing clear signs of an early launch. Both devices have already appeared in global certification listings, and retail packaging of the F8 Pro even revealed the new “Sound by Bose” branding. These developments suggest that Poco is preparing for a launch months ahead of the usual March refresh cycle.

Geekbench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

A new Geekbench listing shines a bright light on the new flagship smartphone. The benchmark confirms that the phone uses the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s top-tier flagship chipset. The tested variant also carried 16GB of RAM, giving the device enough power for heavy multitasking and extended gaming sessions.

The listing shows the unit running Android 16, although the retail version will ship with HyperOS 3, Xiaomi’s latest software experience. With this hardware and software combination, the Poco F8 Ultra aims to compete directly with the market’s strongest flagship phones.

Is the Poco F8 Ultra a Rebranded Redmi K90 Pro Max?

Several leaks point toward the new Poco being a global rebrand of the Redmi K90 Pro Max. If that holds true, users can expect an impressive set of flagship features.

Here’s what the device may bring:

6.9-inch AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate, 1200 × 2608 resolution, and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness

Up to 1TB storage

Triple rear camera system 50MP main camera with OIS 50MP periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom 50MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

Bose-tuned audio system

Stereo speakers + an additional woofer on the back

Massive 7,560 mAh battery

100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging

If these specifications carry over unchanged, the Poco F8 Ultra will become one of the most feature-packed flagships in the brand’s history.

What to Expect Next

The company hasn’t shared a launch date yet, but the rapid increase in certifications and benchmark leaks suggests an announcement is close. With a premium display, a high-performance chipset, and powerful cameras, the Poco F8 Ultra could offer strong value in the flagship segment.