POCO first smartwatch is all set for worldwide release

The first Poco smartwatch received several certificates from regulators before its official unveiling, including the Eurasian Economic Commission, as we previously reported, as well as The Direktorat Jenderal Sumber Daya dan Perangkat Pos dan Informatika Republik Indonesia (SDPPI) in Indonesia and The Telecommunications And Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Xiaomi’s successful sub-brand is going to broaden its horizons by entering the smart wearable industry. Poco’s head of product marketing, Angus Ng, announced in November 2021 that the business will be releasing new gadgets shortly.

However, Angus Ng has previously stated that we should not expect any tablets from Poco anytime soon. “Tablets, on the other hand, have been significant in the sector for the past year and a half due to the pandemic. But, from that standpoint, it’s much more difficult for us to enter since it’s so big and packed.”

Poco wristwatch will be made by 70mai Co. Ltd., a company known for its DVRs, according to earlier reports. According to the listing, the Poco smartwatch will have the model number M2131. This is the same company that makes Xiaomi’s IoT gadgets.

With Poco aiming to release more diverse gadgets in the future, it’s natural to question if tablets are in the cards – it would be a logical move for such an electronics firm to take.

This indicates that a full-fledged Poco IoT ecosystem, including wearables, power banks, fitness bands, and smartwatches, will be available in the future.