Xiaomi has introduced Poco M2 Pro back in July. Now, the company has unveiled its vanilla version, dubbed Poco M2. The phone lands With A Massive Battery and many other amazing specs at a very affordable price. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone is powered by an Helio G80 SoC. It has 6GB RAM and up to 128 GB of storage. Interestingly, you can expand the memory using a microSD card up to 512GB. Moreover, the phone runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

Poco M2 Arrives With A Massive Battery at a Very affordable Price

The company promised to roll out MIUI 12 soon and also claimed that it won’t come with any ads like other MIUI-running smartphones. Moreover, the phone has a 6.53″ FullHD+ display. It has 8MP selfie camera placed in the notch to take beautiful selfies. The screen has the protection of Gorilla Glass 3.

Furthermore, the phone has a two-tone pattern on the back. It has come with a quad-camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 13MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

Moreover, the phone has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. Other key specs are P2i water-repelling nano-coating, a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR Blaster.

Additionally, the phone will be available in Brick Red, Pitch Black and Slate Blue colours. The pricing details of the phone are