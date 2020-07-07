Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco, has introduced the latest addition to its M family. Poco M2 Pro is Now Official with 5,000 mAh Battery. The phone has come with 33W fast-charging support. Interestingly, the phone is available at an aggressive price. It has come with its midrange specs and features.

Design and specs-wise, Poco M2 Pro is largely identical to the Redmi Note 9S. It has the same Snapdragon 720G chipset. The phone has come with the quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor. The other three cameras are an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera + 5 MP macro + 2 MP depth cameras.

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.67” LCD screen. It has a fingerprint scanner on the side. At the front, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. The phone will have 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage options.

Additionally, the phone will be available in three colours. – Out Of The Blue, Green and Greener, and Two Shades of Black. These are the actual names of the colours. As far as its pricing is concerned, it is quite affordable. The phone will be available in three memory variants. Here are the pricing details of the phone.

The 4/64 GB version costs $185

The 6/64 GB option is available in $200

6/128 GB variant is priced at $225

The phone will be available in India on July 14. However, there are no words about its international availability. But we hope to get the phone in Pakistan very soon.

