Poco M3 is Now Official with 6,000 mAh Battery

Right on time, Poco M3 is now official. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders from past weeks. Now, the device is finally here. The company’s affordable smartphone, M3, has come with a striking design.

The phone has an uninterrupted screen on the front and a large rectangular camera island on the back. Also, the back camera setup comes with an anti-fingerprint finish. Moreover, one of the most prominent features of the phone is its massive battery. It features a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Interestingly enough, the phone can charge other devices at 18W with the correct cable. On the front, there’s a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the screen is protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. The screen has a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera.

At the back, there is a triple camera setup. The phone has a 48MP main sensor with two 2MP sensors. One is macro and other is a depth sensor.

Additionally, the phone has come with the Snapdragon 662 chipset with 4GB of RAM. There are two storage options as well – 64/128GB. The phone has Android 10 under MIUI 12. Other key specs include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster.

Moreover, M3 will be available in three colours – Power Black, Cool Blue and the flashy POCO Yellow. Poco is the company’s affordable series. So, we can say that M3 is also an affordable smartphone.

The 4/64GB version will cost $149

The 4/128GB model will cost $169

