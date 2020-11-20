Poco M3 More Detail Revealed Before Launch: Design and Color Options

Poco M3 is all ready to release on November 24. In the run-up to the announcement, the phone has leaked in a poster that tips key design info and probable color choices as well. The Poco M-3 comes in yellow, blue, and black colors and is equipped with the triple – camera set-up on the back. The phone has an upside-down water drop look with a selfie camera. Past leaks say that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC is supplied with the Poco M3.

Poco M3 Design and Color Details

Some sources have leaked the Poco M3 promotional poster. The poster shows us the configuration of the phone from the back and the front. The Poco M-3 is seen in waterdrop style, at the bottom of the display, with a small chin and flat sides. On the right edge of the screen are the volume rocker and the Power button.

The Poco M-3 has a different dual range design with a black rectangular at the back, in the top section, full of the camera configuration and company logo. There are three sensors below the camera module, with the flash sitting next to them. The logo is curiously parallel to the other side of the camera module. The majority of the back of the frame is yellow, blue, and black.

The Poco M3 specs have been disclosed in the past, and a 6.53-inch full HD+ waterdrop-style notch display is expected. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC will be delivered to the smartphone as reported. A 48-megapixel main sensor is intended for the triple set of the rear camera. Poco M3 also is expected to have double speakers and carry a battery of 6000mAh with a fast-charging power of 18W.

