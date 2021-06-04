Poco M3 Pro 5G Launched in Pakistan, Starting at PKR 29,999 “More Speed. More Everything” - The Poco M3 Pro 5G is Equipped with a Good Chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 700

POCO Global, a popular technology brand among the world’s young technophiles, released POCO M3 Pro 5G in Pakistan today. Equipped with the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G* processor, this new and upgraded device offers brilliant performance and entertainment experience with 5G dual SIM support and a super smooth 90Hz display, all while delivering optimal power efficiency for ultra-long battery life.

“We are very pleased to share that as of May 6, 2021, POCO achieved a total of over 17 million shipments since the launch of POCO F1 in 2018. For POCO M3 alone, the overall global shipment has surpassed 3 million units since its launch last November. Not only have we achieved tremendous growth in terms of shipment, but our fan base has also been growing rapidly. Now we even have a POCO community app where fans can share their feedback that is later used in our product development,” said Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global.

Delivering 5G speeds and dual 5G standby with MediaTek Dimensity 700

For the first time ever, POCO is making use of MediaTek Dimensity technology, offering enhanced overall performance and speed. This powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 offers flagship-level performance while maintaining lower power consumption for a long-lasting battery thanks to its 7nm processing technology. With an integrated 5G modem, the device supports dual 5G* standby, providing users with 5G that’s always on without physically swapping out SIM cards.

“The benefits of a fast 5G network go beyond super fast downloads, high quality videos and extra smooth gaming – 5G also allows for a more stable network in crowded areas,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “By taking advantage of the benefits brought by 5G at the current price point, a rarity in the market, POCO M3 Pro 5G is yet another proof of our promise to offer our users innovations that truly matter.”

POCO M3 Pro 5G’s high-level performance also delivers an exceptional entertainment experience. The processor sports an advanced octa-core CPU architecture, with two highly capable Cortex-A76 cores operating at up to 2.2 GHz. The CPU is paired with the Mali-G57 GPU, a new GPU architecture that delivers an additional 30% of performance density and energy efficiency. Along with the brand-new UFS 2.2 storage technology, the chipset turns the device into an entertainment fighter that effortlessly loads and plays large graphics-heavy games, video files and more.

Play smooth and fast with 90Hz FHD+ display, and more

To match the strong capabilities of the processor, POCO M3 Pro 5G sports display with the user experience that blows expectations. With the 90Hz refresh rate, POCO M3 Pro 5G offers faster visuals and a smoother experience for users. POCO M3 Pro 5G also upgrades from POCO M3’s Dot Drop to a DotDisplay. DynamicSwitch enables the display to automatically switch between 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz and 30Hz**, allowing it to adapt refresh rate to content while saving power.

The 6.5″ FHD+ display produces images in a clear 1080P resolution and sports dual light sensors on the front and back to enable 360° light detection, allowing it to smartly and precisely adjust between 4096 levels of brightness for optimal visibility.

Delivering a complete experience with 48MP triple camera array and multi-day battery

At an accessible price, the triple camera array featuring a 48MP main camera along with a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor completes POCO M3 Pro 5G’s all-round user experience. The 48MP main camera enables users to capture clearer and more detailed images, particularly in low-light conditions. A host of camera software features, such as Night mode, Time-lapse video and Timed burst, greatly increases the camera array’s usage scenarios and allows users to get creative with photography and videography.

Supporting all this power is a large 5,000mAh (typ) battery that can last up to 2+ days***. With 18W fast charging support and a 22.5W in-box charger, users can top up the battery and be back on the move in no time.

Stand out from the crowd with ergonomic 3D curved design

POCO M3 Pro 5G foregoes typical smartphone designs in favor of something more unique. Crafted with an ergonomic, 3D curved back design and glossy finish, the device feels natural and comfortable to hold while standing out with a stylish and premium look. The 91% screen-to-body ratio ensures an immersive experience and premium feel. Supplementing POCO’s bold design language, the phone also comes in three amazing colors: POCO Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue.

The device is also designed with usability in mind, offering a complete suite of features for ease of daily use, including an IR blaster, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Price & Availability in Pakistan

POCO M3 Pro 5G comes in two variants, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Both variants will be available for purchase from June 4th, 2021 via Daraz & Saamaan.

Both will be available for purchase at an early bird price (If any, if not, please use the normal price) of PKR 29,999 and PKR 32,999 respectively from via certain e-commerce platforms.



