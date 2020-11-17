Finally, the launch date of POCO M3 has been announced by the company. The company is going to launch the device on November 24. The phone will launch globally on November 24th through an online live event. The upcoming phone’s price and specifications will be revealed during the launch event.

The phone is the successor of POCO M2 and the company is promoting the handset with “more than you expect” tagline.

Poco M3 to Launch on November 24

I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌

Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

The Geekbench listing revealed that the phone might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with 4GB RAM.

For readers information, POCO M3 will be the first POCO M series device that will make a global debut. Last month, a POCO device with model number M2010J19CG appeared on EEC, and we have reasons to believe that it might be the upcoming POCO M3. It is important to mention here that previous POCO M series devices were rebranded version of the Redmi series device.

There are no more details about the phone yet. But we believe we will get to know full specs of the device at launch of the device.

Recommended Reading: Poco C3 is Now Official-Most Affordable Poco Phone Ever