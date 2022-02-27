Xiaomi’s Poco unveiled the Poco M4 Pro 5G last November. Now, the company is going to introduce its 4G variant on February 28, dubbed Poco M4 Pro. Just recently, Poco unveiled a few of the M4 Pro’s features. Now, the company confirms the Poco M4 Pro design and cameras.

Poco M4 Pro Design and Cameras officially Detailed Ahead of Launch

The Poco M4 Pro looks similar to the 5G model since it has a punch hole screen and camera island on the back. However, the island now has “Poco” written horizontally and is home to three cameras. We are looking at 64MP primary, 8MP ultrawide (118-degree FOV), and 2MP macro units. At the front, the phone has a 16MP sensor.

The previous reports claim that the phone will come with a 6.43″ FullHD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness. It will have dual stereo speakers, and Poco Launcher 2.0 has minimal UI and no ads.

Additionally, the Poco M4 Pro will be offered in Power Black, Poco Yellow, and Cool Blue colours. It will be 8.09mm thick, weighing 179.5 grams, and have an IP53 rating. Moreover, the phone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader despite packing an AMOLED screen.

This is all that we know so far about the phone. Anyhow, we will get more official information about the phone tomorrow.

