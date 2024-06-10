The Poco M6 4G is officially launching tomorrow and its product page has already gone live on Poco’s global website, revealing detailed specs. This latest addition to the Poco M6 family is a budget-friendly 4G device that shares many key features with Xiaomi’s Redmi 13, which was announced last week.

The Poco M6 4G boasts a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the Helio G91-Ultra chipset, paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. For those needing additional space, the storage is expandable via a microSD card slot.

Poco M6 4G Listed with Familiar Specs and Design, Launching Tomorrow

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Poco M6 4G’s camera setup. The rear camera system features a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main sensor, which promises high-resolution photos with impressive detail. Accompanying it is a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots. On the software front, the device runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on the latest Android 14, ensuring an up-to-date and smooth user experience.

Battery life is another strong point of the Poco M6 4G. It comes equipped with a 5,030 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups and extended usage throughout the day. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure and convenient unlocking, as well as a headphone jack, catering to users who prefer wired audio.

Poco Global has also shared early bird pricing for the M6 4G. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant starts at an attractive price of $129, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious consumers. The higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost $149, offering more memory and storage for those who need it.

The company is going to launch the device tomorrow. So, we will provide further updates once the device is officially available. The Poco M6 4G promises to be a compelling choice in the budget smartphone market, offering a blend of solid performance, a versatile camera system, and a large battery, all at an affordable price point. Whether you are looking for a reliable daily driver or a secondary device, the Poco M6 4G will meet your needs with its well-rounded feature set.