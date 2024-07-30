Poco M6 Plus 5G & Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak

Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 are all set to make their official debut in India on August 1. The company has been teasing the design and key features of the highly anticipated smartphone for many weeks. The teasers of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and M6 plus 5G have created significant buzz among tech enthusiasts. The latest leak, courtesy of tipster Yogesh Brar, gives us a sneak peek into the retail box images and the designs of these devices. Let’s dig into it.

Poco M6 Plus 5G

The Poco M6 Plus 5G is anticipated to sport a 6.8-inch LCD screen. Moreover, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (Accelerated Edition) SoC will power the upcoming POCO Phone. The same chipset powers the Redmi 13 5G. The leaked images show the device in a striking blue color, adding to the previously confirmed Graphite Black and purple color variants.

The rear camera module layout resembles that of the Redmi 13 5G, featuring two circular camera units arranged vertically along with an LED flash unit. Furthermore, the dual rear camera setup includes a noteworthy 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support. The smartphone seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 13 5G. A 5,030mAh battery will keep its lights on, providing ample power for extended usage.

Poco Buds X1

The Poco Buds X1 will be available in white color with a contrasting yellow interior inside the magnetic charging case. The earbuds are vertically positioned within the case, indicating that the charging points will be located at the bottom of each earbud’s stem. The case sports a thin strip of LED panel, likely indicating battery and charging levels.

These TWS earphones sport an in-ear design with silicone tips and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. Moreover, they will come with advanced audio features, including up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a quad mic system with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC). Interestingly, they will be compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app, providing a seamless user experience.

As the launch date approaches, anticipation is building for the Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1. The duo is poised to make a substantial impact in the Indian market. Stay tuned for the official launch and detailed reviews following the August 1 launch.