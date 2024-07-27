POCO M6 Plus 5G: Specs, Price & Release Date

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the highly anticipated POCO M6 Plus 5G in India on August 1st. The company is aiming at budget-conscious buyers who want a feature-packed smartphone. Despite its resemblance to the Redmi Note 13R, leaks claim the POCO M6 Plus 5G will have a more affordable price tag. Let’s dig into what we know about the handset so far.

Display and Performance

The POCO M6 Plus 5G boasts a large 6.7-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution. Gamers and video lovers can enjoy the smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, providing a seamless experience. With 1000 nits peak brightness, the display remains resonant even in bright conditions. There is a Gorilla Glass protection ensuring durability against scratches and drops.

Under the hood, it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, offering enhanced performance for daily tasks and light gaming. The smartphone runs on Android 14 with POCO’s Hyper OS. Moreover, it also promises regular updates and new features. Buyers can select between 8GB or 12GB of RAM paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable via microSD.

Camera Setup

The POCO M6 Plus 5G boasts a dual rear camera system. The noteworthy thing is a 108-megapixel primary sensor, capable of capturing detailed photos. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel depth sensor that adds professional portrait effects. For selfies and video calls, a 13-megapixel front snapper is ready to deliver crisp shots.

Battery and Charging

A robust 5030mAh battery powers the Poco Phone, ensuring all-day usage. With 33W fast charging support, you can quickly recharge and stay connected without long delays.

Connectivity and Features

The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. Connectivity options include 5G support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Pricing and Availability

As per the latest leaks, the POCO M6 Plus 5G price will start at around ₹13,000, placing it in the mid-range segment. With its large display, competent processor, and high-resolution camera, the smartphone presents a tempting choice for budget-minded buyers seeking a feature-rich phone. Stay tuned for its exclusive launch on Flipkart.