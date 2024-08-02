Poco M6 Plus Launched with 108 MP Camera, 120 Hz Display & more

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has officially launched the new Poco M6 Plus. It’s the fifth device released under the Poco M6 series. It brings a few notable upgrades over the Poco M6 standard version. The smartphone comes with a 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with a more capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE chipset, which has 8 cores and is manufactured using 4nm process technology.

For photography lovers, there is a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera with an f/1.75 aperture. It is complemented by a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, there is a 13MP front camera for taking selfies.

The Poco M6 Plus is powered by a 5,030 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on the latest Android 4 with Xiaomi HyperOS as its Android skin. The company has also promised two Android updates and four years of security patches. The phone also offers a headphone jack, IR port, and hybrid dual SIM slot with microSD card expansion.

In terms of memory space, there are two variants, one with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage while the other offers 8GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Poco M6 Plus is available in Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, and Graphite Black colors.

Also read:

Poco M6 Plus 5G & Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak