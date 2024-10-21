The Poco M7 Pro 5G has been generating excitement for a while, and recent developments have fueled even more speculation about its launch. Initially spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification website along with the Xiaomi Pad 7, the device has now appeared on Indonesia’s SDPPI certification site. These certifications suggest that the global launch of the Poco M7 Pro 5G is drawing closer.

According to the SDPPI listing, the phone appeared under the model number “2409FPCC4G,” where the ‘G’ indicates it is the global variant. Interestingly, while most certifications reveal the device’s name, the moniker is missing from this one. However, the IMEI database had previously confirmed that this model number belongs to the Poco M7 Pro 5G, eliminating any doubt about its identity. The approval date on SDPPI is marked as October 18, 2024, indicating that the phone has cleared yet another regulatory hurdle.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Clears Certifications: Global Launch Imminent

Although the certification does not disclose many technical details, some clues have surfaced through earlier listings. An entry on the FCC had previously provided insights into the phone’s connectivity features. These include support for NFC, LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, and multiple 5G NR bands, hinting that the device will cater to users looking for modern connectivity options. Additionally, the phone will run on HyperOS 1.0, Xiaomi’s new software platform, and offer a minimum of 128GB of internal storage, ensuring plenty of space for apps, media, and files.

Rumours also suggest that the Poco M7 Pro 5G may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 14 5G, which was launched recently. However, there could be slight variations in design and hardware. For instance, while the Redmi Note 14 5G features a triple-camera setup, the Poco M7 Pro 5G will come with only two cameras. This slight adjustment could be part of Poco’s strategy to differentiate the device while maintaining a similar performance profile. Moreover, the device’s presence on the EEC certification site hints at a possible European launch alongside its expected Asian release.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the Poco M7 Pro 5G, and it has been over two months since the first leaks surfaced. With multiple certifications now secured, it seems that an official announcement could be just around the corner. Given Poco’s reputation for offering high-value devices, the M7 Pro 5G is likely to attract significant interest once it becomes available.