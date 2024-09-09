Poco M7 Pro 5G to be Launched Soon Globally with These Specs

Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone, the ‘Poco M7 Pro 5G,’ revealed through FCC certification. The phone’s model number as per the FCC website is ‘2409FPCC4G.’ The ‘G’ at the end of the model number indicates a global launch.

Moreover, the FCC listing also revealed some key details about the upcoming Poco M7 Pro. It will run on Xiaomi Hyper OS 1.0, which will be based on Android 14. It is a decent upgrade over the outdated MIUI.

In addition, the M7 Pro 5G is expected to arrive with an NFC chip, which will allow contactless payments. The listing also suggests that the smartphone might offer 128 GB of internal storage, however, we expect Poco to offer multiple variants in terms of memory.

Recent leaks also offer some insights into the design of the Poco M7 Pro. According to the leaks, the device may be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 14 5G. It is in line with Poco’s strategy of relabeling existing Xiaomi models. Moreover, the M7 Pro 5G is rumored to have two rear cameras, while the Redmi Note 14 5G is rumored to include at least three rear cameras. This suggests that the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G could have a similar appearance, with the main difference in the camera configurations.

Stay tuned for more updates as we await the official launch of the Poco M7 Pro 5G.

Also read:

POCO Pad 5G Arriving on August 23