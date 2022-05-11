POCO Reaches New Heights with the Apex Flagship POCO F4 GT

POCO, a famous technology brand among the world’s young techies, is announcing the global launch of its latest flagship POCO F4 GT smartphone, heralding the apex of power.

Living up to its potential, POCO F4 GT delivers an impressive apex performance with a flagship 4nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor, backed by a sophisticated LiquidCool Technology 3.0, a flat AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, and topped off by 120W HyperCharge.

“We are thrilled to unveil the POCO F4 GT. With such an uncompromising user experience at a surprisingly affordable price, we believe that POCO F4 GT will be the daily essential for all young tech enthusiasts, especially gamers,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing at POCO Global. “It is always our top priority to fulfil different consumers’ needs by expanding into different product offerings.”

POCO F4 GT: Apex flagship smartphone that offers unsurpassed performance

With a flagship 4nm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 processor and an octa-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, POCO F4 GT will win over the tech-savvy youth, especially hardcore gamers. The mighty Android chipset increases CPU performance by 20% and GPU performance by 50%.

Meanwhile, POCO F4 GT offers a fully fledged LPDDR5 RAM with up to 6400Mbps for shorter load times, along with an upgraded UFS 3.1 ROM.

The true test for a mobile gaming smartphone is heat management. Requiring a small device to run for extended periods can lead to poor performance. For this reason, POCO F4 GT is equipped with the latest LiquidCool Technology 3.0, one of the most advanced cooling systems in the industry. The 4,860mm² dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

To feed the power, POCO F4 GT boasts POCO’s first 120W HyperCharge and a 4,700mAh big battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. And if gamers need more juice in mid-game, POCO F4 GT can replenish its battery to 100% in only 27 minutes. Not only does POCO F4 GT sport rapid recharge times, the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature. This feature prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80% to 100% charge range throughout the night.

Magnetic triggers pop up, standing tall in preparation for battle. The setup has surpassed expectations. The unique levitating magnetic pop-up triggers, able to handle 1.5 million times press, have been tested on more than 100 popular games. This ensures unbeatable stability, responsiveness and durability. To attain a more premium gaming experience, the CyberEngine, one of the best linear motors available on Android smartphones, offers more ranges of vibration. POCO F4 GT is ready for whatever users may throw at it, not only for the extended sessions of mobile gaming but also in daily use. When out of gaming mode, the triggers can also be used as a shortcut for quick access on the go, such as a shortcut to activate camera, screen recording or flashlight.

At the press of a button, users can turn on the screen to be floored by POCO’s latest 6.67-inch flat AMOLED and 10-bit TrueColor display, which when combined with the responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate and the up to 120Hz refresh rate, makes the screen come to life. Whether gaming or streaming shows, the true-to-life color spectrum leaps from the screen. POCO F4 GT also works to simultaneously maintain color accuracy in low-light settings while using high-frequency PWM dimming to protect its users’ eyes during marathon screen time sessions. POCO F4 GT’s display has set and matched 15 display performance records from Display Mate and is rated as A+ screen.

True to its nature as an apex of power, POCO is adding one more service to its list of inaugural features for the latest device. Users can enjoy the premium after-sales service, which offers one-time free screen repair service during the first 6 months after purchase. In addition, YouTube’s subscription service, YouTube Premium, will come pre-installed on POCO F4 GT. To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy YouTube Premium for up to two months free. That means two months of ad-free, offline viewing, and uninterrupted access to video and music content across the Youtube platform.

Market availability:

POCO F4 GT comes in 3 color variants with 12GB + 256GB which is available on CoreCart and Daraz.PK

12GB+256GB: PKR 144,999 /-

Pre-bookings open from 11th May 2022, with open sales from 16th May 2022. The device comes in three colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow.

POCO F4 GT Quick Specs:

Display 120Hz AMOLED touch display Rear Camera 64 MP Rear Camera Front Camera 20 MP Front Camera Dimension & Weight 162.5mm x 76.7 mm x 8.5 mm Processor Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Charging 120W HyperCharge- 4,700mAh battery Variant 12GB+256GB Available Color Stealth Black, Knight Silver and Cyber Yellow.

