Poco Unveils M6 Pro for the Global Market

Recently, Poco launched a 4G variant of the M6 Pro in the global market. Previously, the company launched the Poco M6 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The new variant of the Poco M6 Pro arrives with the Helio G99-Ultra SoC, unlike its counterpart. The smartphone runs on the efficient HyperOS with Android 13 at its helm. Here are the detailed specs of the Poco M6 Pro.

Poco M6 Pro Specifications

Feature Specification Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 CPU Octa-core 2.2 GHz GPU Mali G57 MC2 OS Android 13 Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display 6.67″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz Memory RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB Card slot: Yes Camera Rear (Triple): 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF, OIS 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front: 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.1″, 1.0µm Colors Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint sensor Under-display Battery 5,000 mAh, 67W fast charging

The AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It features a centrally positioned punchhole housing the 16MP front camera. The rear primary camera stands out with optical image stabilization (OIS). It introduces a “Film Camera” feature, providing a selection of 12 film filters and eight unique film frames for creative photography lovers.

Moreover, it supports fast 67W charging, enabling a fast 0–100% charge in just 44 minutes. The device features modern USB-C connectivity and boasts an IP54 rating, improving its resistance to dust and water splashes.

The pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed for the Pakistani market.

