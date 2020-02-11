On 4 Feb 2020. we informed you about the leaked specs of the Poco X2 and now the company has finally launched the device which is available for user’s purchase. The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in lieu of the Snapdragon 865 high-end processor.

The phone comes with the internal storage of 6 to 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 64, 128, and 256GB. This new handset has 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with its 20:9 aspect ratio.

Poco X2 is Live Now

The company launched Poco X2 almost 18 months after the big reveal of Poco F1. The camera section of the Poco X2 has four different sensors in the primary camera. The main camera includes a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP depth sensor. The front camera features a 20MP primary and 2MP sensors.

The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4500mAh removable battery that comes with 27W fast charging capacity. The phone has a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.

The phone has some other amazing specs that include 3.5 mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Interestingly, the handset comes with the IR Blaster, that is making the phone a universal remote, which allows you to control various electronic devices.

According to the previous leaks, the phone will be available in Atlantis Blue, Phoenix Red and Matrix Purple. It is to be expected that soon the device will hit the land of Pakistan.

Recommended Reading: POCO X2 Specs Revealed