After such a long time we heard something from Poco that it is going to introduce a new smartphone named as POCO X2 . It is not clearly a flagship, if we look into the specs thoroughly. According to the leaks, the phone will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in lieu of the Snapdragon 865 high-end processor.

POCO X2 Specs Revealed

The internal storage of the the phone include 6 to 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 64, 128, and 256GB. This latest device will have the 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with its 20:9 aspect ratio.

You can check all the leaked specs of POCO X2 in table given below, so check them out.

Display 6.67-inch LCD

2,340 x 1,080 resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

Punch-hole display SoC Snapdragon 730G

Octa-core

Adreno 618 GPU

8nm RAM 6/8GB

LPDDR4X Storage 64/128/256GB

UFS 2.1

Expandable Cameras Rear:

64MP main camera (IMX686) with f/1.89 aperture

8MP ultra wide camera (120-degree field of view) with f/2.2 aperture

2MP macro camera (2cm to 10cm) with f/2.4 aperture

2MP depth camera with f/2.4 apertureFront:

20MP primary camera

2MP depth camera Battery 4,500mAh

27W fast charging

Non-removable Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm

208g Colors Atlantis Blue

Phoenix Red

Matrix Purple

Recommended Reading: Geekbench Listing Shares Some More Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Specifications