POCO X2 Specs Revealed

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Feb 4, 2020
After such a long time we heard something from Poco that it is going to introduce a new smartphone named as POCO X2 . It is not clearly a flagship, if we look into the specs thoroughly. According to the leaks, the phone will be running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset in lieu of the Snapdragon 865 high-end processor.

The internal storage of the the phone include 6 to 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 64, 128, and 256GB. This latest device will have the 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with its 20:9 aspect ratio.

You can check all the leaked specs of POCO X2 in table given below, so check them out.

Display 6.67-inch LCD
2,340 x 1,080 resolution
20:9 aspect ratio
120Hz refresh rate
Punch-hole display
SoC Snapdragon 730G
Octa-core
Adreno 618 GPU
8nm
RAM 6/8GB
LPDDR4X
Storage 64/128/256GB
UFS 2.1
Expandable
Cameras Rear:
64MP main camera (IMX686) with f/1.89 aperture
8MP ultra wide camera (120-degree field of view) with f/2.2 aperture
2MP macro camera (2cm to 10cm) with f/2.4 aperture
2MP depth camera with f/2.4 apertureFront:
20MP primary camera
2MP depth camera
Battery 4,500mAh
27W fast charging
Non-removable
Dimensions and weight 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm
208g
Colors Atlantis Blue
Phoenix Red
Matrix Purple

