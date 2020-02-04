Poco X2 Goes official-Check out its Specs Here
Xiaomi has launched the Poco F1 back in August 2018. Now the company has revealed another Poco phone namely Poco X2. The Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1. However, it is the re-branded Redmi K30 currently available in China. Let’s have a look at the Specs of Poco X2.
Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It runs MIUI 11 out of the box. It has a 6.67″ FullHD+ display with the refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has three memory configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.
Furthermore, the phone has a pill-shaped hole in the top-right corner. X2 has dual selfie cameras including 20MP and 2MP snappers. The X2 has a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also, it has a 4,500 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack and features liquid cool technology. Other specs include IR Blaster, water-repellent coating, Hi-Res Sound, VoWiFi and P2i.
Price and Availability:
- 6GB RAM and 64GB model cost $225.
- 6GB RAM and 128GB model cost $240.
- 8GB RAM and 256GB variant cost $280.
The phone has currently available in India. But we hope that it will soon be available in Pakistan too.