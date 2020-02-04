Xiaomi has launched the Poco F1 back in August 2018. Now the company has revealed another Poco phone namely Poco X2. The Poco X2 is not a successor to the Poco F1. However, it is the re-branded Redmi K30 currently available in China. Let’s have a look at the Specs of Poco X2.

Poco X2 Goes official-Check out its Specs Here

Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It runs MIUI 11 out of the box. It has a 6.67″ FullHD+ display with the refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone has three memory configurations – 6GB/64GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

Furthermore, the phone has a pill-shaped hole in the top-right corner. X2 has dual selfie cameras including 20MP and 2MP snappers. The X2 has a quad-camera setup at the back including a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor units.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also, it has a 4,500 mAh battery. Furthermore, the phone comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack and features liquid cool technology. Other specs include IR Blaster, water-repellent coating, Hi-Res Sound, VoWiFi and P2i.

Price and Availability:

6GB RAM and 64GB model cost $225.

6GB RAM and 128GB model cost $240.

8GB RAM and 256GB variant cost $280.

The phone has currently available in India. But we hope that it will soon be available in Pakistan too.