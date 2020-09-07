Here comes the long-awaited smartphone, Poco X3 NFC. The phone has come with plenty of cool specs. It is the first phone in the market that has come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The company claims it is “the most powerful Snapdragon 700 series 4G processor to date”. One more interesting thing is that the pricing is also low. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Poco X3 NFC is official with Snapdragon 732G at lower Price

First of all, the phone has a 6.67” LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 screen ratio. Interestingly, it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for smooth gaming experience. Moreover, there is a 20 MP f/2.2 selfie camera hidden behind an unobtrusive punch hole in the top centre.

Moving forward, we see a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64 MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor behind the f/1.73” aperture and 6P lens. There is also a 13 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle cam with 119-degree FoV. The other two cameras are 2 MP f/2.4.

Moreover, the phone has a massive 5,160 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Additionally, there is a USB-C port on the bottom and 3.5 mm audio jack next to it. The phone has LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus – that includes a copper heat pipe and a graphite sheet for effective internal cooling and heat dissipation.

The Poco X3 NFC will arrive in two memory variants – 6/64 GB and 6/128 GB. It will also come in two colours – Shadow Gray or Cobalt Blue. The pricing details of the phone are €229 and €269 for both models.