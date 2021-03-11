Poco X3 Pro Expected to Come by the End of this Month: Check Specifications

Poco X3 Pro is ready to hit the global market on 30th March. Previously, reports confirmed that the FCC certification site has already certified the upcoming smartphone. Now some of the key specs of the smartphone revealed such as price, RAM, storage capacity, and color options.

Poco X3 Pro Expected Specification

The report indicates that POCO X3 Pro will come with memory and storage choices of 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. Three color options will be available to choose from Blue, Black, and Bronze.

Furthermore, the Poco phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, the upgraded version of Snapdragon 855. It includes a 5,200 mAh battery with a 33W charge and a full-HD + screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device seems to have a 4G LTE connection rather than a 5G. There are reports that the mobile will soon enter the Asian market too including Pakistan.

A few features of the POCO X3 will also include in the upcoming Pro version of this series. The device includes NFC support, has a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and will be covered with Gorilla glass.

The camera setup includes a main 64MP camera, ultra-wide 13MP, and a pair of 2MP depth and macro sensors. The X3 Pro of course will run the latest Android11-based MIUI 12.

Price and Availability

The Poco smartphone will be available globally after its official launches in Europe and Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Pakistan. The X3 Pro will be available at the price of $297 (Approximately 47,000) for a 128GB storage version, and the 256GB storage version price will start from $357 (Approximately Rs. 56,000).

