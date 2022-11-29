POCO X5 5G Appears on Multiple Regulatory Databases, Hints an Imminent Launch

It seems like POCO X5 5G is going to launch soon as the phone has appeared in multiple regulatory databases. The phone has appeared on the Chinese 3C certification website, confirming that it will carry the model number 22101320C. That listing also confirms that the phone will pack support for 67W fast charging as well.

Similarly, the same phone has appeared on FCC listings and the BIS website. The listings have revealed that the phone will come with a 4900 mAh battery. Most probably, it will be marketed as a 5,000 mAh typical capacity.

We also know that the phone will have dual-band Wi-Fi and 5G with support for n5, n7, n38, n41, n77 and n78 5G bands. Additionally, Poco X5 5G will ship with MIUI 14, which could suggest Android 13 under the hood.

Some reports have revealed that the upcoming device will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chip. Moreover, it will have an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

This is all that we know so far about the handset. As the phone has appeared on many listings, we can safely say that the launch is quite near. In my point of view, the phone will launch by the end of this year. The company has not revealed any information regarding the device yet. But surely we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

