Poco X5 Series Launch Seems Imminent

There had been many rumors and leaks regarding the Poco X5 Series. Recent reports claim that the highly anticipated Poco X5 series will be launching soon in the global market. In addition, a landing page for the X5 series has recently become available on AliExpress, which is why its launch seems imminent. The point worth mentioning here is that Poco India is also gearing up to hold a fan meetup on Jan 22 in Delhi, India. It is expected that the Poco X5 series will wrap off within a few days after the upcoming fan event.

Here’s What We Know About Poco X5 Series So Far

The banner for the next-generation X-series Poco phones that have surfaced on AliExpress clearly says “New Poco X series coming soon!”. It seems a good hint that the company will soon unveil the highly anticipated Poco X5 and X5 Pro in the global market. The bad part is that the landing page has no information regarding the specs or key features of the upcoming X5 series.

Poco India is going to hold a meetup on Jan 22 in Delhi. It is still unclear whether the company will reveal any information regarding the X5 / X5 Pro at the meetup. However, it will be too early to say something right now. We will have to wait till the meetup. Let’s have a look at the tweet:

Rumors claim that the Poco X5 5G will be quite the same as the Redmi Note 12 5G. It is tipped to have a redesigned rear panel and the Snapdragon 695. On the contrary, the Note 12 5G comes with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip. The rest of the specs might be the same on both models. The upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed, which debuted in China recently. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will come preloaded with the MIUI 14-based Android 12 OS.

