The Poco X8 Pro Max is moving closer to its official launch, as the device has now received another important certification. After the Poco X8 Pro was certified in Thailand last month, the Pro Max version has appeared in Indonesia’s TKDN database. This step usually indicates that a launch is approaching.

The upcoming phone, expected to be called the Poco X8 Pro Max, carries the model number 2602BPC18G. The same model number was previously linked to the device’s name through an IMEI database listing. In addition to Indonesia, the handset has also been certified by IMDA in Singapore and the EEC in Europe. These approvals suggest that Poco is preparing for a wider international release.

Poco X8 Pro Max Certification Reveals These Key Specs

While the Indonesian certification does not confirm any technical specifications, earlier leaks have already revealed several key details. Information discovered in Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 code suggests that the Poco X8 Pro Max will feature a massive 8,500 mAh battery. If accurate, this would make it one of the largest batteries ever seen in a mainstream smartphone. For comparison, the standard Poco X8 Pro is expected to include a smaller 6,500 mAh battery. Both models are said to support 100W wired fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge despite the large battery capacity.

Reports also indicate that the Poco X8 Pro series could be based on Redmi devices. The X8 Pro is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 5, while the X8 Pro Max may be derived from the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. However, there may be some adjustments, including battery size differences between the Redmi and Poco versions.

If the leaks are accurate, the Poco X8 Pro will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1268 x 2756 pixels. The screen is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations. It may also include 3,840Hz PWM dimming and reach a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, making it suitable for outdoor use. Under the hood, the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor. It will come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to offer an even larger display. According to leaks, it will come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1280 x 2772 pixels. Like the standard model, it should support a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Performance may be handled by the more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. RAM and storage options are expected to remain the same as the X8 Pro.

In terms of cameras, both models are rumored to share the same setup. This includes a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Although Poco has not officially announced a launch date, the growing list of certifications strongly suggests that the release is near. More details are expected to surface soon as the company prepares to introduce the X8 Pro series to global markets.