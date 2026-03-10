Poco X8 Pro Series Teaser Reveals LED Rings and Launch Date

Poco has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Poco X8 Pro series smartphones. The company shared a teaser confirming that the new devices will be introduced on March 17 at 20:00 GMT+8. For users in Pakistan, the launch event will begin at around 5:00 PM.

This new launch marks an interesting shift in Poco’s usual strategy. In previous years, the company released both a standard model and a Pro version in its X-series lineup. However, this time, Poco appears to be focusing only on higher-end devices. Instead of introducing a standard Poco X8 model, the company will release two upgraded versions: the Poco X8 Pro and the Poco X8 Pro Max.

The Poco X8 Pro will likely replace last year’s Poco X7 Pro as the main performance-focused device in the lineup. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max will sit above it as a more powerful option designed for users who want even stronger performance and features. Reports suggest that both smartphones could be closely related to Xiaomi’s Redmi Turbo 5 series, which is currently available only in China.

One of the most noticeable elements revealed in the teaser is the phone’s design. The promotional images show circular LED rings around the rear camera modules. These lights may serve different purposes. They could function as notification lights to alert users about incoming calls, messages, or app notifications. At the same time, they may simply act as a design feature that gives the phone a more modern and eye-catching appearance.

Poco has also confirmed some important hardware details. The Poco X8 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor. This chip is expected to deliver strong performance, especially for gaming and multitasking. The more advanced Poco X8 Pro Max will use the Dimensity 9500s processor, which should offer even faster speeds and improved efficiency. With this chipset, the Pro Max model could compete with some flagship smartphones in terms of performance.

Although Poco has not yet shared the complete list of specifications, several leaks have already revealed possible features. Both phones are rumored to include 1.5K OLED displays that support high refresh rates, which should provide smoother visuals while scrolling or gaming. Such displays are becoming increasingly popular in mid-to-high-end smartphones.

Battery capacity is another area where the new devices may stand out. Some reports suggest that the Poco X8 Pro could feature a battery larger than 7,500mAh. If true, this would be significantly bigger than most smartphones currently available. A larger battery would allow users to enjoy longer usage times, especially for activities such as gaming, streaming videos, and browsing the internet.

More details about the Poco X8 Pro series will likely be revealed during the official launch event. If Poco continues its usual approach, the new phones may offer strong performance, modern features, and competitive pricing. This combination has helped Poco build a strong reputation among smartphone users who want powerful devices without paying premium prices.

With the launch date approaching, many technology enthusiasts are looking forward to seeing what the Poco X8 Pro series will bring to the smartphone market.