Xiaomi has introduced its new sub-brand Pocophone last year by introducing a new device called Pocophone F1. Since then, we did not get any news about the successor of this phone. However now, some leaks have circulated in the internet revealing that Pocophone F2 will launch in the coming year.

Pocophone F2 to Launch Next Year- Official

The first smartphone under this brand was a big hit since it came with flagship-grade specs at an amazing price. Earlier it was assumed that Pocophone F2 was launched this year. But unfortunately, the company has not revealed this phone.

Currently, we did not know the exact launch date of the phone. But the company’s global head Alvin Tse has said that we will get more information about the phone from them next year.

Unfortunately, we did not get any information about the specs of the phone yet. But surely we will get more information about the phone in the coming weeks. In my opinion, the phone will come with improved specs at a decent price. It may come with the latest chipset and latest operating system.

Let’s see what the company will offer in this phone. Stay tuned to get to know more about the phone.