Podcast: Create Your Own Podcast With Smartphone Now

Did you ever dream of a radio show of your own? Are you a recording artist who hopes the people can hear your songs? You’d need a lot of connections — or a fortune — to get noticed decades ago. Time to create your own Podcast.

But now your dreams can become reality thanks to the Internet and its instant connection to millions of people. Just as blogging has made it possible for almost anyone with a computer to become a bonafide reporter, podcasting enables virtually anyone with a computer to become a jockey radio, talk show host, or recording artist.

The reason podcasts have made their way into American lives is that you can listen to them whenever you want, and have the ability to do the same in Pakistan. You can catch up on your favorite podcasts when traveling and even when you’re doing household chores or working out.

So, if you’re going to start your own, being a Pakistani, you’ve got an edge as this segment has a lot of potential and is still untapped. You can catch the worm and be an early bird. The greatest advantage of starting your own podcast is that it requires minimal investment in capital. At first, all you need is a microphone and a decent laptop.You can initially keep it as a side hustle and before you can start giving it your full time.

Here’s a step by step guide to start your own Podcast Right away

1. Develop a concept

Think of the subject. A podcast theme is going to revolve around. It can be based on political discussions or you might want to go for life hacks. Decide, too, if you want it to be completely scripted or improvised. You can choose and listen to similar podcasts when selecting the theme and you can have a deeper understanding and better guidance for running your own podcast.

What’s the best format for a podcast?

Some podcasts have only one host, some are scripted stories, and others have in-depth interviews. The most important thing to remember is that the format should fit the purpose of your podcast and be a format with which you are at ease.

Podcasts for interviews: These are podcasts with a single host that interview individuals in an industry. Examples: Experience Joe Rogan, Fresh Air, and Nike Trained.

Scripted non-fiction: these shows are mostly serial podcasts for a full season with a single theme. Examples: Hardcore History, Series, Slow Burn.

Written fiction: These podcasts are similar to radio dramas and are often written and created strongly. Examples: Maximum Fun Bubble, Limetown , and All Is Alive.

What’s the best podcast equipment?

Choosing the best setup for podcasting can be confusing, especially if you don’t have an audio recording background. To make it easy, three podcast equipment packages are put together based on the number of people that you record.

2. Choose a Relevant Name

If your podcast is about success stories of start-ups then you can choose a name that is related to the content you are producing. It helps users initially spot your podcast without having to go through the details and then decide to listen. If your podcast title doesn’t give listeners a clear idea of the topics you’re discussing in your show, they might just skim through the list and never skim through it.

3. Be consistent

You’ll have to be very active once you’ve started to keep users engaged or you’ll lose your listeners ‘ attention. The founders of the app were more interested in keeping those 100 users than in attracting new customers when Instagram had only 100 subscribers. So, you’re going to lose your users if you don’t post regularly. The best way to do this is to set a deadline and ensure that you meet the d

4. Keep a track of your audience

On your social media pages, you can check your audience’s feedback and build your podcast as well as that feedback. You need to check analytics information if you want to grow your user base and keep the existing listeners hooked. In this regard, you can check the hosting platform and analyze the demographics of the listener.

5. Do not lose your focus

If your target audience is niche, you need to understand that because of your focused content, you can’t lose your track because they’re hooked to your podcast. For example, if your podcast is about how students can make money through side hustles, you don’t have to turn your attention away from any other popular podcast with a mass audience and start posting podcasts focused on the latest fashion updates.

6. Best Listening Experience

Podcasts are all about listening, so the quality of the audio is important. You need microphone, microphone booth, USB box, compressor, and headphones to make a podcast. You have to make sure they are of the highest quality.

If you are a beginner, you can start by using your smartphone device for recording a voice as now a days smartphones have high quality microphone technology built it.

7. Unravel the astonishing details of the story

You need to try out the most secret facts about the story you’re telling your audience if you’re looking to make a difference. Famous Podcaster Guy Raz tells his guests that if they dig into their history and share previously unknown stories, people will have a better relationship with them and would like to connect with them.

8. Get feedback before you launch

Ask your parents and friends or advisors who are real. And if you’re still in class, ask your teachers to listen and give you valuable feedback. This will help you make final changes and, frankly, you can treat them as your listeners and use their feedback to make changes when necessary. You are the decision-maker here, of course, so you can decide which advice to ignore and which one to ignore.

Conclusion

Keep in mind that overnight success is a myth and you need a lot of patience to develop and refine the podcast you’re dreaming of creating.