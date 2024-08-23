Pokémon Anime to Stream for Free

The Pokémon anime is getting a new home. The franchise has partnered with WildBrain to create a free ad-supported television channel dedicated to the game. The channel will feature the first 22 seasons of the series, including the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

The channel will launch first in the United States, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. WildBrain has existing relationships with several TV platforms, including Samsung, LG, Roku, Tubi, and Pluto. However, the company did not share any specific dates or likely homes for the future Pokémon channel.

This is good news for fans of the Pokémon anime. Earlier this year, the Pokémon Company shut down its Pokémon TV venture. The new channel will provide fans with a new way to watch the series.

In addition to the first 22 seasons of the anime, the channel will also feature other game content, such as movies, shorts, and games. This will make it a one-stop shop for its fans.

The partnership between the game company and WildBrain is a significant development for the game franchise. It is a sign that the company is committed to making its content more accessible to fans.

Are you excited to stream this anime on your TV screens? Tell us in the comments section.