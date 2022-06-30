Pokemon Go Anniversary Event To Kick Off From July 6

Pokemon Go turns six this summer and therefore Niantic is planning a party for its celebration just like last year. They just released its slate of events for July which included its yearly anniversary celebration. Pokemon Go Anniversary Event will begin on July 6.

Pokemon Go Turns 6 This Summer

The anniversary event features a variety of special Pokemon spawns and bonuses, including a new cake costume Pikachu and a party hat-wearing Charizard. The event will kick off on July 6 at 10 a.m. local time and runs until 8 p.m. local time on July 12. According to sources, a few festive Pokemon will debut during the anniversary celebration. All pokemon lovers will be able to encounter a new cake costume Pikachu in the wild and one-star raids throughout the event. Furthermore, Party hat Charmander will also return with the ability to evolve it into party hat Charmeleon and Charizard.

You will be able to see all of the featured event Pokemon mentioned below:

Wild spawns One-star raids Three-star raids Field Research encounters Bulbasaur

Party hat Charmander

Squirtle

Cake costume Pikachu

Machop

Ledyba

Ralts

Buneary

Gabite

Venipede

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Bunnelby

Litleo

Clauncher

Helioptile

Pikipek Cake costume Pikachu

Dratini Venusaur

Party hat Charizard

Blastoise

Tyranitar

Metagross Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Rowlet

Litten

Popplio

New avatar items and stickers

Pokemon go has not only introduced the featured spawn but a handful of festive new avatar items are also making their way during the anniversary event. All the pokemon lovers will be available to purchase them even after the event concludes. In addition to all this, you will also be able to receive new anniversary stickers from PokeStops and gifts.

Battle Weekend

There will be a Battle Weekend on Pokemon Go that will take place between July 9th and 10th. During this battle, Team Go Rocket will be back with their evil leader, Giovanni who has captured a Latios and turned it into Shadow Latios. Players will be able to battle against Giovanni and rescue the Pokémon as no one deserves to be in the clutches of Team Go Rocket. Moreover, Shadow variants, including Geodude, Shinx, and Purrloin, will also make appearances during the battle weekend.

The next month is all packed with events. The Pokemon Go game has a variety of events lined up for the next few weeks that include Starly Community Day and in-person Pokemon Go Fest gatherings. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. It is expected that the anniversary event will be as good as the last ones. So, brace yourselves for the events.

