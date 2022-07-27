Pokemon Go Encourages Player to Walk on a Daily Adventure Incense

Niantic, Pokémon Go’s parent firm, has been quite explicit throughout the years that it wants us to go on a “stupid walk for our stupid mental health,” as the meme goes. This week, Pokémon Go is releasing a “daily adventure incense” that will deliver you “rare” Pokémon as long as you’re moving. This is similar to the incense item that has been in the game for a long time, except you get one for free every day and it only lasts for fifteen minutes.

As long as you keep walking on daily adventure Incense, this free item will renew every day and provide you with 15 minutes of Pokémon spawning. A huge range of unusual beasts, evolved species, and the surprising appearance of Galar’s Legendary bird trio from Pokémon Sword and Shield are among the conceivable creatures.

It’s worth mentioning that these three have just a small probability of appearing, and even then, they have a poor capture rate and a high escape rate. Nonetheless, after only 12 hours, there have already been several stories of people successfully collecting at least one of them.

In other Pokemon Go news, through July 31, the legendary Pokemon Dialga is available in five-star raids. On July 27, the game will also launch a Hisuian Discoveries event, which will reveal numerous new Hisuian Pokemon. Everything going on this month is listed in our July events roundup.