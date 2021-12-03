Pokemon Go has come up with a new update for iOS users that lets them run the game smoother and at higher frame rates. The new version 1.191.0 has brought an advanced settings section for the app and has added a new option, “Unlock your device’s native refresh rate for higher FPS.” Pokémon Go for iPhone gets Smoother and Faster.

People who have played the updated version of the gaming app revealed that it is much faster now than before. Since Pokemon Go requires a lot of scrolling and camera movement, with the new update the touch response feels more smoother specifically when the user is lining up a pokéball throw with their finger.

Android phones can run this game at a higher frame rate but for iOS Pokemon Go was locked to 30fps. While there were some issues on Android but still Pokemon God ran better on Android till now. But now iOS users would be able to enjoy it as well.

This new update is not limited to iPhone 13 pro and Pro Max but other devices as well which means 120Hz ProMotion displays aren’t necessary.

This feature is switched off by default and is not even mentioned in version 1.191.0’s release notes. The only thing mentioned there is the “various quality-of-life improvements.” So it might be possible that upon switching it on manually, the battery drainage issue will become prominent. However, if that is not an issue for you, you should definitely give it a try.

