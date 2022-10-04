Pokemon Go In-Game Prices To Increase In Selected Regions This Month

According to the latest reports, Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloom developer, Niantic recently issued a notice about “in-game currency prices”. The company is going to increase the Pokemon Go In-Game Prices in selected regions around the globe. The increase in prices will be starting on October 5th.

Here are the details regarding the Increase in Pokemon Go In-Game Prices

Niantic has revealed it in a post on its official website. The company further mentioned that they wanted to be proactive with the pricing notice. In addition to that, they also explained the reason that they are going to increase prices due to changes in App Store price tiers. According to the latest reports, similar changes will also apparently be made on other mobile platforms very soon. The company has shared a list of the regions in which prices will increase. Let’s have a look at that:

– Territories that use the Euro currency

– Chile

– Egypt

– Japan

– Malaysia

– Pakistan

– Poland

– South Korea

– Sweden

– Vietnam

Niantic will not be taking immediate action in response to these changes, however, it will monitor the impact and then navigate these changing conditions worldwide. Let’s see what comes next. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: More Details Regarding Galaxy S23 Series Surfaced Online – (phoneworld.com.pk)