Pokemon Go Is Kicking Off a New Steel-type Pokemon Event this Week

According to the latest reports, Pokemon Go is kicking off a new steel-type Pokemon event later this week. The Pokemon event dubbed “Test Your Mettle” will begin on September 16. In addition to that, it will introduce a handful of new steel types to the mobile game, including Mega Aggron and Togedemaru. The cherry on top, two new Ultra Beasts will be invading raids, and there will be new Research tasks to complete and other bonuses.

Here is Everything You Need To Know About the Upcoming Pokemon Event

The Test Your Mettle event will kick off at 10 a.m. local time on September 16 and will run until 8 p.m. local time on September 21.

New Ultra Beasts

A duo of new Ultra Beasts is making their Pokemon Go debut during the Test Your Mettle event. However, the one you’ll encounter will depend on where you live.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the grass/steel type Ultra Beast Kartana will debut in five-star raids during the event.

In the Southern Hemisphere, the steel/flying type Celesteela will be making an appearance instead.

Featured Pokemon

Other than the Ultra Beasts, two new steel-type Pokemon will also land during the event. The first one is the roly-poly Togedemaru, which will appear in the wild and one-star raids. On the other hand, Mega Aggron will make its debut in Mega raids.

Details about all the other Pokemon you can encounter during the Pokemon event are mentioned down below:

Wild spawns Magnemite

Pineco

Nosepass

Aron

Beldum

Prinplup

Bronzor

Drilbur

Ferroseed

Togedemaru

Galarian Stunfisk One-star raids Scyther

Beldum

Shieldon

Klink

Togedemaru Three-star raids Magneton

Skarmory

Mawile

Lairon Five-star raids Kartana (Northern Hemisphere)

Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere) Mega raids Mega Aggron

Pokemon Event Bonuses:

During the event, you’ll earn increased candy for catching Pokemon.

There will be a better chance of obtaining Candy XL when catching a monster with a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw.

The game will offer new Timed Research tasks. You’ll earn various rewards by completing these tasks. They include Aggron Mega Energy and will encounter Togedemaru and Aron.

The best part is that the Deoxys is appearing in five-star raids until September 13 while this month’s Community Day takes place on September 18.

